Global Economic Update
In the US, the CB consumer confidence index registered an unexpected rise to 125.60 in March, compared to a revised reading of 116.10 in February. In February, advance goods trade deficit recorded a level of $64.8bn, compared to a trade deficit of $68.8bn in January. Market expectations was for trade deficit to record a reading of USD66.4bn. In February, seasonally adjusted flash wholesale inventories advanced more-than-expected by 0.4% MoM, compared to a drop of 0.2% in January.

In Italy, the seasonally adjusted industrial sales slid 3.5% MoM in January, compared to a revised rise of 2.5% in December. The seasonally adjusted industrial orders slid more-than-expected by 2.9% MoM in January, compared to a revised rise of 3.0% in December.

In Japan, the small business confidence index recorded a rise to 50.50 in March, compared to a reading of 47.70 in February. Retail trade rose less-than-expected by 0.1% YoY in February, compared to an advance of 1.0% in January.

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

