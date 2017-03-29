In the US, the CB consumer confidence index registered an unexpected rise to 125.60 in March, compared to a revised reading of 116.10 in February. In February, advance goods trade deficit recorded a level of $64.8bn, compared to a trade deficit of $68.8bn in January. Market expectations was for trade deficit to record a reading of USD66.4bn. In February, seasonally adjusted flash wholesale inventories advanced more-than-expected by 0.4% MoM, compared to a drop of 0.2% in January.

In Italy, the seasonally adjusted industrial sales slid 3.5% MoM in January, compared to a revised rise of 2.5% in December. The seasonally adjusted industrial orders slid more-than-expected by 2.9% MoM in January, compared to a revised rise of 3.0% in December.

In Japan, the small business confidence index recorded a rise to 50.50 in March, compared to a reading of 47.70 in February. Retail trade rose less-than-expected by 0.1% YoY in February, compared to an advance of 1.0% in January.