EURUSD

The Euro weakened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.43% lower at 1.0811.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.0814 against the US Dollar, 0.03% higher from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.0872 and a low of 1.0796 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0783 and first resistance at 1.0859. The second support is expected at 1.0751 and second resistance at 1.0903.

A recent signal line crossover from above by the 8H MACD, indicates at bearishness in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound weakened 0.77% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2455.

The pair is trading at 1.2408 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.38% lower against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2563 and a low of 1.2437 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2323, followed by 1.2239, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2544, followed by 1.2681.

Formation of a bearish stick sandwich candlestick pattern on the 8H chart, reflects at a negative technical outlook.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.7% higher against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 111.05.

The pair is trading at 111.15 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.09% higher against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 111.19 and a low of 110.15.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 110.43 and first resistance at 111.59. The second support is expected at 109.71 and second resistance at 112.03.

Price has crossed the lower Bollinger Band from below hinting that the downside might remain limited.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.36% higher against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8683.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8716, with the Euro trading 0.38% higher against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8684 and a low of 0.8654 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8654 and first resistance at 0.8750. The second support is expected at 0.8593 and second resistance at 0.8784.

RSI is heading higher, generating a bullish signal