Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.52% lower in the New York session and ended at USD1253.60 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1252.20 per ounce, 0.11% lower from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1247.67 per ounce and first resistance at USD1259.07 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1243.13 per ounce and second resistance at USD1265.93 per ounce.

The formation of a Hanging man Candlestick on the chart suggests that selling pressure has overwhelmed buying pressure and a trend reversal is imminent.

Crude Oil

Crude oil rose in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.17% higher at USD48.44 per barrel.

At GMT0500, the commodity is trading at USD48.55 per barrel, 0.23% higher from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD48.05 per barrel and first resistance at USD48.89 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD47.56 per barrel and second resistance at USD49.24 per barrel.

Positive sentiment still exists as a bullish crossover is visible on the chart with the Moving Average of CCI crossing -75 from below.