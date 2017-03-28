FTSE100

The FTSE 100 weakened 0.59% yesterday to close at 7293.50. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7440.85 and a low of 7255.78.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7219.24, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7144.97. The index weekly resistance level is 7404.31, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7515.11.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 0.22% yesterday and closed at 20550.98. During the week, the index traded at a high of 20970.04 and a low of 20412.80.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20319.17, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20087.37. The index weekly resistance level is 20876.41, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21201.85.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.57% yesterday and closed at 11996.07. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12111.24 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11860.48, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11724.89. The index weekly resistance level is 12121.45, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12246.83.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.10% yesterday and closed at 2341.59. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2381.93 and a low of 2322.25.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2315.25, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2288.91. The index weekly resistance level is 2374.93, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2408.27.