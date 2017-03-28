Global Economic Update

Global Economic Update
,

In Germany, the Ifo business climate index unexpectedly climbed to 112.30 in March, compared to a revised level of 111.10 in February. In March, the Ifo business expectations index climbed higher-than-expected to 105.70, compared to a revised reading of 104.20 in February.

In the US, the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index dropped more-than-expected to 16.90 in March, compared to a level of 24.50 in February.

Market anticipation was for the index to drop to a level of 22.00.

In Australia, the ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index advanced to 113.8 for the week ended March 26, 2017, compared to a reading of 112.0 in the prior week.

