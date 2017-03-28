EURUSD

The Euro weakened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.28% lower at 1.0862.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.0864 against the US Dollar, 0.02% higher from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.0904 and a low of 1.0858 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0835 and first resistance at 1.0898. The second support is expected at 1.0807 and second resistance at 1.0933.

2H StochRSI is attempting to move out of its oversold territory, hinting at bullishness in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound weakened 0.36% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2557.

The pair is trading at 1.2566 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.07% higher against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2615 and a low of 1.2549 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2522, followed by 1.2477, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2613, followed by 1.2659.

The PPO has risen above zero indicating that the pair is in an upward trend.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.43% higher against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 110.63.

The pair is trading at 110.55 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.07% lower against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 110.68 and a low of 110.11.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 110.15 and first resistance at 110.88. The second support is expected at 109.76 and second resistance at 111.22.

The CCI has crossed -100 from above, generating a bearish signal.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.09% higher against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8651.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8648, with the Euro trading 0.04% lower against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8653 and a low of 0.8646 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8635 and first resistance at 0.8658. The second support is expected at 0.8623 and second resistance at 0.8669.

A potential centreline crossover by the 2H MACD to trade negatively, reflects at a bearish technical outlook