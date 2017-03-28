Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.37% lower in the New York session and ended at USD1256.80 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1257.20 per ounce, 0.03% higher from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1253.67 per ounce and first resistance at USD1262.47 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1250.13 per ounce and second resistance at USD1267.73 per ounce.

The formation of a Hanging man Candlestick on the chart suggests that selling pressure has overwhelmed buying pressure and a trend reversal is imminent.

Crude Oil

Crude oil rose in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.78% higher at USD47.86 per barrel.

At GMT0500, the commodity is trading at USD47.98 per barrel, 0.25% higher from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD47.37 per barrel and first resistance at USD48.29 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD46.77 per barrel and second resistance at USD48.61 per barrel.

A decline in momentum can be seen as the BOP signal has crossed zero from above.