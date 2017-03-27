Major Indices Update

,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 fell 1.19% during the week to close at 7336.82. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7301.83.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7276.77, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7216.71. The index weekly resistance level is 7421.94, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7507.05.

DJIA

The DJIA weakened 1.52% during the week and closed at 20596.72. During the week, the index traded at a high of 20980.51 and a low of 20529.67.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20424.09, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20251.46. The index weekly resistance level is 20874.93, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21153.14.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 weakened 0.26% during the week to close at 12064.27. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12117.90 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11903.73, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11743.18. The index weekly resistance level is 12171.36, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12278.44.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 1.44% during the week to close at 2343.98. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2385.71 and a low of 2335.74.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2324.58, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2305.17. The index weekly resistance level is 2374.55, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2405.11.

Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

