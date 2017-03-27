FTSE100

The FTSE 100 fell 1.19% during the week to close at 7336.82. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7301.83.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7276.77, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7216.71. The index weekly resistance level is 7421.94, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7507.05.

DJIA

The DJIA weakened 1.52% during the week and closed at 20596.72. During the week, the index traded at a high of 20980.51 and a low of 20529.67.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20424.09, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20251.46. The index weekly resistance level is 20874.93, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21153.14.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 weakened 0.26% during the week to close at 12064.27. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12117.90 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11903.73, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11743.18. The index weekly resistance level is 12171.36, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12278.44.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 1.44% during the week to close at 2343.98. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2385.71 and a low of 2335.74.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2324.58, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2305.17. The index weekly resistance level is 2374.55, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2405.11.