In the UK, the consumer price index advanced more-than-expected by 2.3% YoY basis in February, compared to an advance of 1.8% in January. In February, retail sales rose more-than-expected by 1.4% MoM, compared to a revised drop of 0.5% in January.

In the Eurozone, the flash consumer confidence index climbed higher-than-expected to -5.00 in March, compared to a level of -6.20 in February. The preliminary Markit manufacturing PMI unexpectedly advanced to 56.20 in March, compared to a level of 55.40 in February. In Germany, the GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to 9.80 in April, compared to a reading of 10.00 in March. The flash Markit manufacturing PMI registered an unexpected rise to a level of 58.30 in March, compared to a level of 56.80 in February.

The Chicago Fed President, Charles Evans, indicated that the central bank is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump Administration. In the US, the flash Markit manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 53.40 in March, compared to a reading of 54.20 in February. The preliminary durable goods orders advanced higher-than-expected by 1.7% MoM in February, compared to a rise of 2.0% in January.

In Japan, the final leading economic index remained flat at 104.90 in January. In January, the final coincident index dropped to 115.10, compared to a revised reading of 115.60 in December. The preliminary figures had recorded a fall to 114.90.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s March meeting minutes revealed that board members expect to see Australian consumer prices continue to rise, albeit at a gradual pace. Further, the central bank expressed concerns about build-up of risks in the nation’s property market and an acceleration of domestic household debt.