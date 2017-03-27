EURUSD

The Euro traded 0.57% higher against the US Dollar during the week, with the pair closing the session at 1.0797.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.0843 against the US Dollar, 0.4% higher from the New York close.

During the week, the pair traded at a high of 1.0825 and a low of 1.0717.

The pair is expected to find its first weekly support at 1.0734, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0672. The pair is expected to find its first resistance weekly at 1.0842, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0888.

An upper Bollinger band crossover on the hourly charts suggests at possible correction in the near term.

GBPUSD

The GBP traded 0.61% higher against the USD during the week, with the pair closing the session at 1.2468.

The Pound is trading at 1.2526 against the US Dollar at GMT0500 in the Asian session, 0.29% higher from the New York close.

During the week, the pair traded at a high of 1.2530 and a low of 1.2333.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at 1.2357, followed by 1.2247, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in 1.2554, followed by 1.2641.

Stochastic Oscillator has moved below 80 indicating that the upside might remain limited.

USDJPY

The US Dollar traded 1.22% lower against the Yen during the week, with the pair closing the session at 111.33.

The pair is trading at 110.42 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.73% lower against Yen from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 112.89 and a low of 110.60 during the week.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at 110.32, followed by 109.32, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in 112.61, followed by 113.90.

RSI is trading with a negative sentiment, generating a bearish signal.

EUR GBP

During the week, the EUR traded 0.06% lower against the GBP and ended at 0.8661.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8658, with the EUR trading 1.25% higher against GBP from the New York close.

During the week, the pair traded at a high of 0.8678 and a low of 0.8657.

The pair is expected to witness its first weekly support at 0.8653 and second support at 0.8645, while the first weekly resistance is expected at 0.8673 and second resistance at 0.8686.

A potential signal line crossover by the 8H MACD from below, reflects at bullishness in the coming session.