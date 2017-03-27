Gold

Gold rose during the week, closing 1.49% higher at USD1246.40 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1259.30 per ounce, marginally higher from the New York close.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at USD1232.30 per ounce, followed by USD1216.10 per ounce, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in USD1259.00 per ounce, followed by USD1269.50 per ounce.

The RSI is trading above 50 indicating the existence of bullish momentum.

Crude Oil

Crude oil fell during the week, closing 1.66% lower at USD48.14 per barrel.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD47.82 per barrel, marginally higher from the New York close.

The yellow metal is expected to witness its first weekly support at USD46.83 per barrel and second support at USD45.68 per barrel, while the first weekly resistance is expected at USD49.30 per barrel and second resistance at USD50.62 per barrel.

A bearish signal is triggered as the price has moved below its short term SMA.