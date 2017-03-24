Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.22% yesterday to close at 7340.71. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7301.83.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7279.36, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7218.01. The index weekly resistance level is 7424.53, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7508.35.

DJIA

The DJIA marginally declined yesterday and closed at 20656.58. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21000.11 and a low of 20578.95.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20490.32, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20324.05. The index weekly resistance level is 20911.48, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21166.37.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 rose 1.14% yesterday and closed at 12039.68. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12156.44 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11874.49, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11709.29. The index weekly resistance level is 12180.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12321.63.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.11% yesterday and closed at 2345.96. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2388.10 and a low of 2336.45.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2325.57, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2305.19. The index weekly resistance level is 2377.22, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2408.49.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

* indicates required
Send me news alerts on...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

Related Articles

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week

Commodities Update

Commodities Update

Currencies Update

Currencies Update

Global Economic Update

Global Economic Update

AIM for the end of the tax year

AIM for the end of the tax year

Commodities Update

Commodities Update

Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update

Currencies Update

Currencies Update