FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.22% yesterday to close at 7340.71. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7301.83.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7279.36, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7218.01. The index weekly resistance level is 7424.53, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7508.35.

DJIA

The DJIA marginally declined yesterday and closed at 20656.58. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21000.11 and a low of 20578.95.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20490.32, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20324.05. The index weekly resistance level is 20911.48, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21166.37.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 rose 1.14% yesterday and closed at 12039.68. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12156.44 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11874.49, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11709.29. The index weekly resistance level is 12180.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12321.63.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.11% yesterday and closed at 2345.96. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2388.10 and a low of 2336.45.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2325.57, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2305.19. The index weekly resistance level is 2377.22, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2408.49.