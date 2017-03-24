EURUSD

The Euro strengthened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.03% higher at 1.0781.

At GMT0600, the Euro is trading at 1.0766 against the US Dollar, 0.14% lower from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.0794 and a low of 1.0772 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0749 and first resistance at 1.0794. The second support is expected at 1.0731 and second resistance at 1.0821.

A potential negative centreline crossover by the 4H MACD, suggests at possible negativity in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound strengthened 0.16% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2514.

The pair is trading at 1.2479 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.28% lower against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2530 and a low of 1.2489 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2449, followed by 1.2418, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2520, followed by 1.2560.

The potential of a correction cannot be ruled out as the price has crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.08% higher against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 110.96.

The pair is trading at 111.46 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.45% higher against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 111.30 and a low of 110.60.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 110.88 and first resistance at 111.75. The second support is expected at 110.31 and second resistance at 112.05.

The RSI has crossed below 50 indicating declining momentum and a possible correction.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.14% lower against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8616.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the pair is trading at 0.8630, with the Euro trading 0.16% higher against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8627 and a low of 0.8614 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8614 and first resistance at 0.8646. The second support is expected at 0.8599 and second resistance at 0.8661.

A recent signal line crossover from below by the 2H MACD, hints at bullishness in the coming session.