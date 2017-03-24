The share price has moved higher since the US election on hopes for a boost to construction industry. Wolseley is highly geared to the US housing sector, where around 65% of its revenues and three-quarters of its trading profit are generated. Followers of the company will be keen to hear the group’s outlook regarding the region, along with the more subdued UK and Nordic markets. Wolseley’s focus remains on improving customer service, maintaining market share and margins, cutting costs and cash generation.

Investors will be anticipating the normal trading in line with expectations. There may also be a comment on electricity prices. Defensive stocks underperformed in the latter part of 2016, as the market post Trump concentrated on more growth areas and the potential for rising interest rates. However, this year the shares have been trending higher and are closing in on an all-time high. Currently the prospective yield is around 4%.