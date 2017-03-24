Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.62% lower in the New York session and ended at USD1247.60 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the precious metal is trading at USD1245.40 per ounce, 0.18% lower from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1241.73 per ounce and first resistance at USD1252.73 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1238.07 per ounce and second resistance at USD1260.07 per ounce.

The formation of a Hanging man Candlestick on the chart suggests that selling pressure has overwhelmed buying pressure and a trend reversal is imminent.

Crude Oil

Crude oil fell in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.33% lower at USD47.71 per barrel.

At GMT0600, the commodity is trading at USD47.90 per barrel, 0.4% higher from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD47.49 per barrel and first resistance at USD48.39 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD47.09 per barrel and second resistance at USD48.89 per barrel.

The formation of the Three Outside Down pattern on the chart indicates that the previous uptrend is coming to an end with a possible reversal in price.