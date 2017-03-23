FTSE100

The FTSE 100 fell 0.73% yesterday and closed at 7324.72. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7301.83.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7268.70, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7212.68. The index weekly resistance level is 7413.87, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7503.02.

DJIA

The DJIA marginally fell yesterday and closed at 20661.30. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21000.11 and a low of 20578.95.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20493.46, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20325.63. The index weekly resistance level is 20914.62, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21167.95.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 declined 0.48% yesterday and closed at 11904.12. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12156.44 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11784.11, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11664.11. The index weekly resistance level is 12090.28, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12276.45.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 strengthened 0.19% yesterday and closed at 2348.45. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2390.01 and a low of 2336.45.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2326.60, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2304.74. The index weekly resistance level is 2380.16, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2411.86.