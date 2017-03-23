Global Economic Update

In the Eurozone, the seasonally adjusted current account surplus narrowed to €24.10bn in January, following a revised current account surplus of €30.80bn in December.

In the US, existing home sales recorded a more-than-expected drop of 3.7% MoM in February, to a level of 5.48mn, compared to a reading of 5.69mn in January. In January, the housing price index remained unchanged MoM, compared to an advance of 0.4% in December. The MBA mortgage applications fell 2.7% in the week ended March 17, 2017, compared to a rise of 3.1% in the previous week.

In Italy, current account deficit stood at €1.91bn in January, following a current account surplus of €5.54bn in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held the official cash rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75%. The RBNZ Governor, Graeme Wheeler, reiterated that monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period as numerous uncertainties remain, particularly in respect of the international outlook and that policy may need to adjust accordingly.

