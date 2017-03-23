EURUSD

The EUR strengthened against the USD in the New York session yesterday, closing marginally higher at 1.0790.

At GMT0600, the Euro is trading at 1.0790 against the US Dollar, marginally higher from the New York close.

The EUR hit a high of 1.0825 and a low of 1.0787 against the USD in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0768 and first resistance at 1.0819. The second support is expected at 1.0745 and second resistance at 1.0847.

A signal line crossover from above by the 8H MACD, reflects at a bearish technical scenario.

GBPUSD

Yesterday, the Pound traded 0.22% higher against the US Dollar in the New York session and ended at 1.2477.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the pair is trading at 1.2486, with the Pound trading 0.07% higher against US Dollar from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 1.2489 and a low of 1.2421.

The pair is expected to witness its first support at 1.2436 and second support at 1.2387, while the first resistance is expected at 1.2520 and second resistance at 1.2555.

The potential of a correction cannot be ruled out as the price has crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above.

USDJPY

In the New York session yesterday, the US Dollar weakened 0.09% against the Yen to close at 111.24.

The USD is trading at 111.37 against the JPY at GMT0600 in the Asian session, 0.12% higher from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 111.35 and a low of 110.71 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to witness its first support at 110.84 and second support at 110.31, while the first resistance is expected at 111.77 and second resistance at 112.17.

A bearish crossover is visible on the chart as the Moving Average of CCI has crossed zero from above.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the EUR traded 0.24% lower against the GBP in the New York session and ended at 0.8649.

The pair is trading at 0.8644 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the Euro trading 0.06% lower against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair traded at a high of 0.8688 and a low of 0.8649 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to witness its first support at 0.8628 and second support at 0.8611, while the first resistance is expected at 0.8674 and second resistance at 0.8704.

Formation of a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the 4H chart indicates at negativity in the near term.