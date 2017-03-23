Gold

Gold advanced in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.02% higher at USD1251.20 per ounce.

Gold is trading at USD1249.60 per ounce at GMT0600 in the Asian session, 0.13% lower from the New York close.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at USD1246.47 per ounce, followed by USD1243.33 per ounce, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in USD1253.67 per ounce, followed by USD1257.73 per ounce.

The formation of a Hanging man Candlestick on the chart suggests that selling pressure has overwhelmed buying pressure and a trend reversal is imminent.

Crude Oil

Crude oil traded 1.2% higher in the New York session yesterday, closing the session at USD48.19 per barrel.

At GMT0600, the black metal is trading at USD48.40 per barrel, 0.44% higher from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD47.46 per barrel and first resistance at USD48.89 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD46.52 per barrel and second resistance at USD49.38 per barrel.

The formation of the Three Outside Down pattern on the chart indicates that the previous uptrend is coming to an end with a possible reversal in price.