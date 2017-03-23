AIM for the end of the tax year

AIM is often overlooked but those taking out ISAs should consider the markets says Chris Boxall, director and co -founder of Fundamental Asset Management.

AIM for the end of the tax year
,

AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s international market for smaller growing companies is often overlooked when it comes to last minute ISA investing. But those taking out ISAs at the end of 2016/17 and the beginning of 2017/18 would do well to look to the returns not to mention the inheritance tax benefits available.

While the FTSE 100 has risen 20% over the past 12 months the AIM All Share Index has eclipsed this with a rise of 29% (16 March 2016 to 17 March 2017).

Individuals have been able to hold AIM shares in ISAs since 2013, thus making AIM shares free from income tax, capital gains tax and, after just two years, in the case of qualifying companies for inheritance tax saving 40% IHT charge on the holder’s estate.

AIM has delivered terrific performance over the past 12 months, highlighting its growing maturity and the hugely improved quality of its constituent companies. We would strongly encourage investors seeking exposure to growing, profitable, cash generative, dividend paying smaller quoted companies to take a closer look at AIM this ISA season.

If one adds the Inheritance Tax benefits, especially in an ISA wrapper, many AIM companies make a compelling investment proposition.

 

Please remember, no news or research item is a recommendation or advice to buy. Every Investor is not responsible for accuracy and may not share the author’s views. If you are unsure of the suitability of any investment for your circumstances please contact an adviser. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest. 

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

* indicates required
Send me news alerts on...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Categories: Alternative Investments, Analysis, Editor's Picks, News, Shares, Small Caps, Tax Efficient Investing, Viewpoint
Tags: AIM, Alternative Investment Market, Chris Boxall, Fundamental Asset Management, IHT, ISAs

About Author

Nia Williams

Related Articles

ISA investors jump on the Brexit bandwagon

ISA investors jump on the Brexit bandwagon

Building an AIM portfolio: stock selection

Building an AIM portfolio: stock selection

Reasons for building a portfolio using AIM

Reasons for building a portfolio using AIM

Millennials AIM higher

Millennials AIM higher

OFF3R launches index for AIM

OFF3R launches index for AIM

The search for inflation-beating returns

The search for inflation-beating returns

Can the micro investing revolution save millennials?

Can the micro investing revolution save millennials?

How the over 60s invest

How the over 60s invest

AIM breaches £80bn

AIM breaches £80bn