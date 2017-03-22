Major Indices Update

,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 weakened 0.69% yesterday to close at 7378.34. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7339.27.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7329.41, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7280.47. The index weekly resistance level is 7437.14, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7495.93.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 1.14% yesterday and closed at 20668.01. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21000.11 and a low of 20653.26.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20547.48, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20426.94. The index weekly resistance level is 20894.33, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21120.64.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.75% yesterday and closed at 11962.13. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12156.44 and a low of 11930.38.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11876.19, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11790.26. The index weekly resistance level is 12102.25, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12242.38.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 1.24% yesterday and closed at 2344.02. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2390.01 and a low of 2341.90.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2327.28, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2310.53. The index weekly resistance level is 2375.39, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2406.75.

