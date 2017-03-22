EURUSD

The Euro strengthened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.06% higher at 1.0805.

At GMT0600, the Euro is trading at 1.0798 against the US Dollar, 0.06% lower from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.0819 and a low of 1.0791 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0764 and first resistance at 1.0825. The second support is expected at 1.0731 and second resistance at 1.0853.

A potential signal line crossover by the 4H MACD from above, hints at bearishness in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound strengthened 0.12% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2472.

The pair is trading at 1.2472 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading marginally higher against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2494 and a low of 1.2438 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2375, followed by 1.2279, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2531, followed by 1.2591.

The Stochastic Oscillator has moved above 80, generating a bullish signal.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.7% lower against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 111.76.

The pair is trading at 111.54 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.2% lower against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 112.63 and a low of 111.53.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 111.01 and first resistance at 112.46. The second support is expected at 110.49 and second resistance at 113.39.

Stochastic Oscillator has moved down from the overbought region, generating a bearish signal.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.1% lower against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8663.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the pair is trading at 0.8661, with the Euro trading 0.02% lower against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8675 and a low of 0.8658 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8638 and first resistance at 0.8701. The second support is expected at 0.8615 and second resistance at 0.8742.

A recent negative centreline crossover by the 8H MACD, reflects at bearish momentum in the coming session.