Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.96% higher in the New York session and ended at USD1244.50 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the precious metal is trading at USD1245.10 per ounce, 0.05% higher from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1232.83 per ounce and first resistance at USD1252.53 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1220.57 per ounce and second resistance at USD1259.97 per ounce.

A bullish pattern is generated as the CCI has crossed 100 from below.

Crude Oil

Crude oil fell in the New York session yesterday, closing 1.61% lower at USD48.21 per barrel.

At GMT0600, the commodity is trading at USD47.89 per barrel, 0.66% lower from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD47.34 per barrel and first resistance at USD48.96 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD46.79 per barrel and second resistance at USD50.03 per barrel.

The Three Outside Down pattern has formed on the chart indicating that sellers have seized a degree of control and traders are likely to watch for selling opportunities to come.