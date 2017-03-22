AIC publishes list of dividend heroes

The AIC has published its latest list of investment companies that have increased their dividends every year for between 10 and 20 years.

,

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has published its list of dividend heroes, the investment companies that have consecutively increased their dividends for between 10 and 20 years.

There are two new additions to this year’s list, namely Henderson European Focus Trust from the Europe sector and Schroder Oriental Income from the Asia Pacific – Excluding Japan sector, which have both consecutively increased their dividends for 10 years.

Commenting, Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said: “It’s encouraging in this time of rising inflation that 12% of the investment company sector have increased their dividend every year for ten years or longer.

“There are a healthy number of next generation dividend heroes waiting in the wings, which have increased their dividends each year for between ten and twenty years. Investment companies’ ability to smooth dividends allows them to hold back some income for tough times ahead and is a key advantage of the structure.”

Next generation dividend heroes:

Company AIC sector Number of consecutive years’ dividend increased
Invesco Income Growth UK Equity Income 19
Perpetual Income & Growth UK Equity Income 17
Standard Life Equity Income UK Equity Income 16
TR European Growth European Smaller Companies 14
Athelney UK Smaller Companies 14
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust UK Smaller Companies 13
BlackRock Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies 13
Establishment Investment Trust Global 13
Henderson Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies 13
Artemis Alpha Trust UK All Companies 12
Aberdeen New Dawn Asia Pacific – Excluding Japan 12
Witan Pacific Asia Pacific – Including Japan 12
Henderson EuroTrust Europe 12
Murray International Global Equity Income 12
Edinburgh Investment UK Equity Income 11
BlackRock Greater Europe Europe 11
Schroder Oriental Income Asia Pacific – Excluding Japan 10
Henderson European Focus Europe 10

 

Dividend data source: AIC using Morningstar excluding special dividends, at 21 March 2017.

 

