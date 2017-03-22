The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has published its list of dividend heroes, the investment companies that have consecutively increased their dividends for between 10 and 20 years.
There are two new additions to this year’s list, namely Henderson European Focus Trust from the Europe sector and Schroder Oriental Income from the Asia Pacific – Excluding Japan sector, which have both consecutively increased their dividends for 10 years.
Commenting, Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said: “It’s encouraging in this time of rising inflation that 12% of the investment company sector have increased their dividend every year for ten years or longer.
“There are a healthy number of next generation dividend heroes waiting in the wings, which have increased their dividends each year for between ten and twenty years. Investment companies’ ability to smooth dividends allows them to hold back some income for tough times ahead and is a key advantage of the structure.”
Next generation dividend heroes:
|Company
|AIC sector
|Number of consecutive years’ dividend increased
|Invesco Income Growth
|UK Equity Income
|19
|Perpetual Income & Growth
|UK Equity Income
|17
|Standard Life Equity Income
|UK Equity Income
|16
|TR European Growth
|European Smaller Companies
|14
|Athelney
|UK Smaller Companies
|14
|BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
|UK Smaller Companies
|13
|BlackRock Smaller Companies
|UK Smaller Companies
|13
|Establishment Investment Trust
|Global
|13
|Henderson Smaller Companies
|UK Smaller Companies
|13
|Artemis Alpha Trust
|UK All Companies
|12
|Aberdeen New Dawn
|Asia Pacific – Excluding Japan
|12
|Witan Pacific
|Asia Pacific – Including Japan
|12
|Henderson EuroTrust
|Europe
|12
|Murray International
|Global Equity Income
|12
|Edinburgh Investment
|UK Equity Income
|11
|BlackRock Greater Europe
|Europe
|11
|Schroder Oriental Income
|Asia Pacific – Excluding Japan
|10
|Henderson European Focus
|Europe
|10
Dividend data source: AIC using Morningstar excluding special dividends, at 21 March 2017.