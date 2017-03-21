Major Indices Update

,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.07% yesterday to close at 7429.81. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7447.00 and a low of 7339.27.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7363.72, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7297.63. The index weekly resistance level is 7471.45, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7513.09.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 0.04% yesterday and closed at 20905.86. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21000.11 and a low of 20786.31.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20794.74, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20683.63. The index weekly resistance level is 21008.54, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21111.23.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.35% yesterday and closed at 12052.90. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12156.44 and a low of 11930.38.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11936.71, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11820.51. The index weekly resistance level is 12162.77, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12272.63.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.20% yesterday and closed at 2373.47. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2390.01 and a low of 2358.18.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2357.76, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2342.06. The index weekly resistance level is 2389.59, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2405.72.

