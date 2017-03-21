Currencies Update

EURUSD

The Euro weakened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.18% lower at 1.0735.

At GMT0600, the Euro is trading at 1.0760 against the US Dollar, 0.23% higher from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.0759 and a low of 1.0723 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0726 and first resistance at 1.0786. The second support is expected at 1.0691 and second resistance at 1.0811.

Formation of bearish harami candlestick pattern on the 2H chart, indicates bearishness in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound weakened 0.21% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2355.

The pair is trading at 1.2349 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.05% lower against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2396 and a low of 1.2333 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2310, followed by 1.2270, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2412, followed by 1.2474.

The PPO is placed below zero suggesting that the room for a downside still exists.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.27% lower against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 112.50.

The pair is trading at 112.78 at GMT0600 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.25% higher against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 112.83 and a low of 112.46.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 112.40 and first resistance at 113.03. The second support is expected at 112.01 and second resistance at 113.27.

Stochastic Oscillator has moved below 20 generating a bearish signal.

EURGBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded marginally lower against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8687.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the pair is trading at 0.8715, with the Euro trading 0.33% higher against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8699 and a low of 0.8683 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8685 and first resistance at 0.8729. The second support is expected at 0.8654 and second resistance at 0.8743.

Formation of bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the 2H chart, indicates bullish momentum in the near term.

