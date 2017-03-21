Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.17% higher in the New York session and ended at USD1234.20 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0600, the precious metal is trading at USD1228.50 per ounce, 0.46% lower from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1224.90 per ounce and first resistance at USD1233.80 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1221.30 per ounce and second resistance at USD1239.10 per ounce.

A bearish signal is triggered as the PPO continues to trade below the zero line.

Crude Oil

Crude oil rose in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.73% higher at USD48.21 per barrel.

At GMT0600, the commodity is trading at USD48.39 per barrel, 0.37% higher from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD47.91 per barrel and first resistance at USD48.81 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD47.42 per barrel and second resistance at USD49.22 per barrel.

A decline in momentum can be seen as the RSI has crossed 50 from above.