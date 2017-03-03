Interesting times for general insurers following the news from the Ministry of Justice this week which stated that the discount rate for injury claims is to be lowered by more than expected, thereby increasing the amount needed to cover future claims. Direct Line had delayed its results in anticipation of the announcement but has already given an initial reaction, saying 2016 pre-tax profits will be reduced by £215m-£230m. Any further comments about the follow-on consequences of the decision will be of interest, such as whether premiums will have to rise and by how much.

The global testing, inspection and quality assurance company’s share price has performed well lately, helped by a recovering commodities market to which it has material exposure to. In the firm’s last update it reported organic sales growth of 7% and there is no reason why this shouldn’t follow through to the full year results. The trend of increasing quality, safety and regulatory standards in developed and developing nations continue to drive the group’s prospects and acquisitions will further boost the reported sales and earnings figures.

Ashtead has been performing well recently, mostly thanks to better market conditions in US construction and the weakness of the pound. With the new Trump administration keen to significantly increase federal spending on infrastructure, the company looks well set to benefit further. Interim results in December beat market expectations and investors will be interested to see if the company raises its guidance once again.

The shares have staged an impressive recovery over the last 6 months on the back of hopes that the strategic review is starting to restore faith in the group. The last trading update saw a rise in revenue and earnings growth, along with an improvement in cash flow. Followers of the company will be looking at the debt situation, cost cutting and the group’s views on Brexit and its future outlook.

The company has been positioning itself to benefit from any pick-up in the economy and demand for its products, leading to a number of acquisitions. These acquisitions should help expand its geographical presence in the UK. Management expect a significant and improving contribution to come from the acquisitions which is important as the majority of its customers will be local to the site. Any comments on the housing market, where much of the growth has come from will be worth noting.