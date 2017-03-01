IG repeats its free ISA offer

IG, the online trading group, is offering commission-free trading on all ETFs allowing investors to buy and sell them for free during March and April.

IG’s ISA offer allows new and existing customers to trade from a range of more than 1,200 ISA eligible Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) commission free, giving investors access to a range of equity indices, sectors, commodities, bonds and currencies.

The offer is available to all investors with an IG Stocks & Shares ISA. It will run from today until 30 April 2017, allowing investors to take advantage of commission-free trading in both this tax year and next. New investors need to have opened an account before 30 April 2017.

IG is preparing for the launch of its discretionary managed investments service, in partnership with BlackRock. The company received its licence for this service in January 2017 and it will initially offer a range of passive ETF-based smart portfolios built on low-cost BlackRock ETFs.

“This is a simple way for investors to invest in an index, asset class or sector, while also ensuring returns aren’t being eroded by high fees or hidden charges,” said Ian Peacock, head of UK and Ireland at IG Group.

“ISAs are a critical part of one’s savings and investments strategy. It is not only important to start saving early but also to invest in a diversified way to ensure your goals are met.

“High fees and hidden charges compounded over time eat into investors’ returns. The low cost and transparent nature of ETFs makes these products ideal building blocks for an investment portfolio offering diversification across geographies, asset classes and sectors.”

 

