Keller reported some disappointing numbers at interim stages due to project delays and tough market conditions in its Asia Pacific operations. The company issued a profit warning and as a result, group earnings were guided down by roughly 15%. We now look to see whether things have picked up in those regions. However, Keller was still performing well in its key European and US markets where a boost to infrastructure spending should see a more positive 2017. The size of the order book will therefore be monitored closely.

The market will be focused on the performance of value clothing chain Primark given recent updates indicating that sales growth has slowed sharply and sourcing costs have risen. Investors will be interested to hear if the group still sees the weak pound leading to lower profit margins this year. There should be better news from the sugar business as well as an update on full year profit guidance.