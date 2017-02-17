Tuesday BHP Billiton (Q2 results) The latest production figures showed the company making good operational progress across a range of commodities with rising production levels and better pricing characteristics. This is expected to be echoed through to improved revenues while the drastic cost cuts should result in improved earnings in comparison to last year. However, there have been issues regarding industrial disputes at some of the world’s largest copper mines in Chile, one of which is run by BHP. Investors will anticipate comment on how this will affect the group’s earnings going forward and on the negotiations progress. There was positive news from Rio Tinto in terms of the dividend and cash payouts and we’ll be wondering of the possibilities of the same from BHP (unlikely though given this will just be a quarterly update, not the full year). HSBC (Q4 results) With a significant amount of overseas earnings the shares have outperformed others in the sector post Brexit and are now at a three year high. Investors will be hoping for further signs of an improvement in performance, along with an update on key regions such as Asia. Other areas to concentrate on will be its efforts to reduce costs, organic growth, its dividend policy and its move away from high street branches as around 90% of its interactions with customers are now digital. InterContinental Hotels (Q4 results) Shares in the international hotel group have performed well over the past year. The company’s last trading update in October, covering the third quarter, reported a 1.8% rise in revenue per room although a strengthening in the dollar reduced that figure to flat at actual exchange rates. IHG expressed confidence in the outlook for the rest of the year and CEO Richard Solomons reiterated that at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January. The performance of the boutique hotels and operations in Asia will be the main points of interest for many investors, as will the impact of currency fluctuations on this very international business. Companies reporting today include: Anglo American (Q4 results)