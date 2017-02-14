Equity market ripe for leadership change

James Thomson, manager of the Rathbone Global Opportunities Fund, gives his thoughts on the impact of Donald Trump on developed equities and equity markets.

Equity market ripe for leadership change
,

The stock market is hypersensitive to economic data and the business-friendly freebies dangled by President Donald Trump. But Trump-mania is likely to fade as the watered-down realities of budget negotiations become apparent.

We think equities could correct soon, but the main feature would be a change in market leadership. In fact a rotation out of the ‘value’ reflationary plays into more reliable ‘growth’ stocks has already begun.

We are frequently questioned about the high valuation of equities – most developed markets are trading at a 10-20% premium to their 10-year average. This tells us that the market is clearly expecting improving economic data to drive significant earnings upgrades.

The risk here seems greatest for value stocks, where valuations are now at 40-year highs, banking on a reflationary boom to bail them out.

If the economic data start to fade and the earnings impact of the Trump policy agenda gets diluted, then the medium-term outperformance of growth stocks would intensify.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

* indicates required
Send me news alerts on...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Categories: Analysis, Editor's Picks, News, Shares, Viewpoint
Tags: Donald Trump, Equities, James Thomson, Rathbone Global Opportunities Fund

About Author

Nia Williams

Related Articles

Stocks stall as Draghi drags euro lower

Stocks stall as Draghi drags euro lower

FTSE rallies despite Trump worries

FTSE rallies despite Trump worries

Bye bye, Dow 20K

Bye bye, Dow 20K

FTSE flounders despite weaker pound

FTSE flounders despite weaker pound

Dow rally encourages optimism in markets

Dow rally encourages optimism in markets

Sterling enjoys Brexit clarity

Sterling enjoys Brexit clarity

Bullish Trump spooks markets

Bullish Trump spooks markets

Five things I learned at Davos

Five things I learned at Davos

Can Trump deliver on his promises?

Can Trump deliver on his promises?