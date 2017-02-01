Neil Woodford to launch Income Focus fund

Woodford Investment Management is expected to launch a new fund in March this year with a focus on income.

Neil Woodford to launch Income Focus fund
,

The CF Woodford Income Focus fund will be launched in March 2017 with a fixed-offer period. It is thought that it will aim to produce a 4% yield for investors from listed stock including the ability to put more than 20% in overseas stocks. More details will be released shortly.

Commenting on the news, Mark Dampier, head of investment research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The new fund differs from Woodford Equity Income by focusing on producing a high income. With a million more people reaching age 65 by 2020 the need for income with interest rates so low has never been greater.

“The new fund will also be able to hold over 20% overseas if the opportunities can be found, although we expect it to launch with a substantially UK focus to start with – the Equity Income fund can hold up to 20% overseas.

“From a launch price of 100p, Woodford is aiming to provide a pretty punchy 5p income in 2018 and this will limit the opportunity for growth, so for me this fund will be very much for those seeking and prioritising income over growth. This contrasts to the Woodford Equity Income which is more growth orientated.”

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

* indicates required
Send me news alerts on...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Categories: Analysis, Editor's Picks, Funds, News, Viewpoint
Tags: CF Woodford, CF Woodford Income Focus, Neil Woodford

About Author

Nia Williams

Related Articles

The shades of grey in ethical investing

The shades of grey in ethical investing

Bestinvest’s most popular funds in September

Bestinvest’s most popular funds in September

Woodford launches offshore feeder fund

Woodford launches offshore feeder fund

Overseas investments dominate August’s top traded funds

Overseas investments dominate August’s top traded funds

Morningstar re-rates CF Woodford Equity Income fund

Morningstar re-rates CF Woodford Equity Income fund

The most traded funds in July

The most traded funds in July

EU Referendum impact on investing

EU Referendum impact on investing

Investing to protect against inflation

Investing to protect against inflation

Which were the most popular funds in June?

Which were the most popular funds in June?