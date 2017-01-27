Much of the ‘January effect’ was due to the strong bull markets of the 1980s and 1990s. Markets were generally rising both in January and for the year as a whole. However, the trend relation has deteriorated since 2000 as markets have become more volatile and less one directional making short term performance a poor guide for the long term.

Since 1984, for the FTSE 100, the January effect has been true 67% of the time. Prior to January 2000 the effect was true 81% of time; from January 2000 onwards it has only been accurate 53% of the time.

Before 2000, January was one of the best performing months of the year returning an average of 3.1%. However since 2000 the FTSE 100’s performance in January has slumped and has delivered an average return of -4.67%, a swing of 7.7%.

So far, the FTSE 100 in January has been relatively flat in 2017, up 0.3%, even though the FTSE 100 has reached new all-time highs. As such with a few days to go the market could swing either way but is a gain or loss of less than 1% really enough to set the tone for the year, I don’t think so.

There is no logical reason why the performance of stock markets in January should have any bearing on the next 11 months. There are too many things we do not know at the start of the year which could change the outlook and performance of markets.

Investors should instead focus on their longer term goals, such as saving for retirement, and ensuring their portfolios are well diversified to protect against short term volatility.