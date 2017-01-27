Investors will be expecting a positive set of results from the company, based on the update in December, which stated that revenues were higher and that trading in the final quarter was strong. This specialist filtrations group aims to focus on markets that show long-term growth potential and where the product use is mandatory. As ever the outlook for the year ahead will be important.

The majority of investors in the company focus on the yield, which is currently around 5.9%, though growth prospects may not be as attractive. Despite this, the group are aiming for dividend increases to be at least equivalent to inflation. Investors will be expecting the normal trading update to be in line with expectations. SSE may comment in regards to the government’s recent reference on green subsidies.