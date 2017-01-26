Fourth quarter GDP rose 0.6%, higher than consensus expectations of 0.5%, and matching the 0.6% seen in both the previous two quarters.

GDP for the whole of 2016 was 2.0%, again beating estimates of 1.9%, and making it likely that the UK economy grew faster than the US, Germany and the Euro-area as a whole, said Ian Forrest, investment research analyst at The Share Centre.

“The services sector was strong in the final quarter, with activity levels especially high in the areas of retail and travel agencies, while other sectors such as construction and industrial production were fairly flat,” he said.

“Some economists expect that the drop in the pound will provide a boost to manufacturers who export their products this year, while rising inflation may reduce activity in the services sector. It is widely expected that GDP growth will moderate slightly in the UK this year, but any forecasts should be taken with a large pinch of salt given all the uncertainties around at the moment.”

Ian Kernohan, economist at Royal London Asset Management, said: “Far from plunging into recession after the vote to leave the EU, the UK was actually the fastest growing G7 economy in 2016.

“Looking ahead to 2017, the major question is whether a squeeze on real household incomes, and the impact of Brexit uncertainty on the corporate sector, will be offset by the benefits of cheaper sterling against a stronger backdrop of global economic growth.”

David Lamb, head of dealing at FEXCO Corporate Payments, said sterling is holding up well: “With UK GDP beating expectations in the final three months of 2016 poundwatchers are once again flirting with bullish territory, driving sterling to a six-week high against the Dollar and a three-week high against the Euro.

“However on closer examination the GDP figures reveal that the UK economy has reverted firmly to type, with the growth being powered almost entirely by services and consumer spending.

“So it’s likely that sterling’s rise against the greenback this week is being driven as much by concerns at President Trump’s increasingly protectionist stance as by any sudden reversal of sentiment about Brexit.

“Despite the turmoil of the June referendum, the sky refused to fall in on the UK economy in 2016, and sterling is taking some solace from that fact. But as Brexit moves from rhetoric to reality, more volatility lies ahead for the Pound in 2017.”