Restaurant Group, the owner of eateries including Frankie and Benny’s, Chiquito, Garfunkel’s and Home Counties Pub Restaurants, has acknowledged that the tough trading conditions it has experienced of late are set to continue through at least the first half of 2017.

The company also reiterated that it will face external cost pressures courtesy of the likes of the national living wage, apprenticeship levy and increased purchasing costs due to the combined effects of a devalued pound, and commodity inflation.

During Q4, the group stated that like-for-like sales fell 5.9%, citing an underperformance across its Leisure brands as the reason why. This may come as no surprise to interested investors as Restaurant Group stated in its interim results that strategic reviews had been put in place across the company to identify cost efficiency opportunities.

Despite the downbeat news, the newish management will continue to try to reinvigorate its brands such as changing prices, trialling new menus and closing some sites. Other than benefiting from a 25% discount at their restaurants, shareholders suffered during 2016 so investors should acknowledge the group anticipate momentum improving towards the end of this transitional year as its initiatives start to take effect.