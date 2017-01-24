Landlord confidence falls to lowest ever level

Just 16% of landlords planned to expand their portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2016, the lowest proportion recorded since the research began in 2006.

Landlord confidence has dropped to its lowest ever level in terms of the proportion looking to buy more properties, BM Solutions’ quarterly index has found.

Just 16% planned expand their portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2016, the lowest proportion recorded since the research began in 2006.

In terms of sentiment just 25% felt ‘good’ or ‘very good’ about the prospects of the private rental sector, a 12% drop from Q3.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, said: “Continued economic uncertainty, together with budgetary announcements that may impact on landlords’ profitability have resulted in a general weakening of confidence in the buy-to-let market in the last quarter of 2016.

“As a result, the proportion of landlords looking to expand their portfolio has fallen to an all-time low.

“However, despite this dip in confidence, profitability still remains strong with rental yields stable.

“Just over half of landlords are also still reporting a trend in increasing rents in the areas they let.”

Categories: Analysis, Editor's Picks, News, Property, Viewpoint
Tags: Buy to let, landlords, Property, rent

About Author

Nia Williams

