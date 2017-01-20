The 10 most popular funds on the platforms highlight how investors were focused on two themes in 2016: geographical diversification and the search for income-yielding investments.

With 2016 being punctuated by political uncertainty and short-term market ups and downs, it comes as little surprise that many investors sought to diversify their investments in order to add a layer of protection to their portfolios. As a result, we saw investors flock towards investments that were spread across a range of geographical regions such as the Fundsmith Equity Fund.

With further political uncertainty still very much on the agenda for 2017, it’s likely we’ll see this trend continue this year.

Another ongoing theme has been the persistently low interest rate environment. With interest rates, particularly in the UK, parked at record lows, income hungry investors have continued to turn to equity income and high quality bonds for yield.

This resulted in familiar names such as the Woodford Equity Income Fund, Mark Barnett’s Invesco Perpetual High Income Fund and Ian Spreadbury’s Fidelity MoneyBuilder Income Fund all featuring in our bestsellers league table.

Top 10 bestselling funds across Fidelity Personal Investing and FundsNetwork based on gross sales over the tax year end period – from 01.01.2016 to 31.12.2016:

1 Fundsmith Equity Fund 2 CF Woodford Equity Income Fund 3 Fidelity MoneyBuilder Income Fund 4 Invesco Perpetual High Income 5 Fidelity Index UK Fund 6 First State Asia Pacific Leaders 7 CF Lindsell Train UK Equity Fund 8 Invesco Perpetual Global Targeted Returns 9 Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund 10 BlackRock Cash Fund

Source: Fidelity International, January 2017