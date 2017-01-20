The market will be hoping that the company has some better news than it produced in its full year results in November when it reported a cut in its dividend following a 28% drop in pre-tax profits. Investors were slightly spooked by the lack of forward guidance and comments from the company that it was experiencing a tougher operating environment. Recent monthly passenger statistics have been encouraging for the airline, but there was also bad news as Ryanair announced some new routes that will be in direct competition with easyJet.

Christmas trading updates from the retail sector have been largely positive so far which has perhaps raised expectations for Dixons update. The group saw good growth in the first half and said it was optimistic about increasing market share across all its key markets. At the same time, the company also sounded a note of caution by saying that it had begun planning for the possibility of more uncertain times ahead. The trend towards more online sales should benefit the company as it has done well in that area in recent years.