Vanguard cuts fees on passive LifeStrategy range

Vanguard has announced it is cutting fees on its passive LifeStrategy range from 0.24% per annum to 0.22% per annum.

Passive funds have made tremendous inroads in recent years. Latest figures from the Investment Association show that passive funds now make up 13.4% of all funds under management, up from 11.5% a year ago.

“Vanguard’s latest reduction in charges shows the passive price war is alive and well and is moving on from plain vanilla tracker funds into other areas of the passive universe,” said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Passive funds have gone from strength to strength in recent years and we expect a continued polarisation of the UK funds market, as investors plump for low cost tracker funds at one end of the spectrum, or high quality active funds at the other.

“The middle ground, inhabited by closet trackers, is likely to get increasingly squeezed as this trend develops. There are still billions of pounds stuck in mediocre active funds which we can expect to gradually run down as investors wake up and smell the fact they can get better value elsewhere.”

