Luxury British brand Burberry today reported like for like sales growth of 3%, which investors should appreciate was higher than analyst expectations. First half adjusted profit before tax was in line with expectations, with the group highlighting that it had been benefiting from foreign exchange movements, especially with overseas spenders in the UK.

Interested investors should note that in the statement this morning, Burberry also reiterated that it had seen solid digital growth in all of its regions, saying it had made good progress on its ambitious growth and productivity agenda. Importantly, the Asia-Pacific region saw a return to growth however, the Americas did see a decline in sales. Nevertheless, the good certainly outweighs the bad and as a result the company believes it is on track to deliver its financial goals.

Burberry’s ongoing plans to improve efficiency and effectiveness remain on track and expects to deliver £20m of cost savings in 2017. In addition, investors should appreciate around half of the £150m share buyback programme has been completed.

