The FTSE 100 has continued to rise for 14 days in a row (and counting). There are a number of factors which have helped the index reach record new highs and achieve the longest unbroken run of rises in its history:

The pound has been falling on concerns of a hard Brexit.

UK economic data has been much better than expected, leading the Bank of England to admit it was wrong on its predictions.

Overseas investors underweight the UK markets have begun to rebalance their portfolios.

Since 31 December 1999, the FTSE 100 has had three major corrections averaging 40.1%. The worst fall was following the dotcom bubble from December 30 1999 when the FTSE 100 closed at 6930 before falling to 3436 on 10 March 2003, a fall of 50.42%.

Three tips for investors

Just because the FTSE 100 has reached new all-time highs does not mean that a crash is imminent, however it is often a good idea to hope for the best and plan for the worst.

Don’t become over confident. It is too easy to get caught up in the excitement of rising markets, but investors should keep a level head and avoid taking more risk than they need.

Focus on long term goals. The best way to check what you should do with your portfolio is to check the current balance of your investments and their suitability.

Ensure you have protection. One of the most effective ways to grow your investments is to protect your capital first.

Portfolios tend to be positioned to benefit from rising markets. Given that markets are at a new high the cost of protecting your wealth is much less than it would if you waited until after a market falls.