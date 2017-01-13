After a week in which the fate of the FTSE has been seemingly determined by the mining and oil sectors, it is nice to see the leaderboard dominated by some different names.

After a miserable day yesterday the bargain hunters in the markets have stepped in to rescue Barratt Developments, with the temptingly-low forward valuation and signs of healthy cash flow clearly providing an incentive.

ITV is also in high demand on hopes of M&A, with a Goldman note fuelling the move; the bank thinks ITV is one of the key potential targets, especially given that Liberty Global is already signalled its desire to go shopping in the sector.

After a trying day yesterday the buyers have returned to European equity markets, with the bulls clearly not giving up their dominance without a fight. However, the uncomfortable fact is that European stocks have hit a wall since the beginning of the year, with little sign of fresh buying despite the great start to the year.

US earnings season begins to move into full swing as some of the major US banks issue their latest set of quarterly figures. US markets staged a remarkable recovery last night, but despite this signs of upward progress remain hard to find. Thus, today’s numbers could mark a crucial point for the current direction of both US stocks, and potentially, the US dollar as well.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 19,897, up 6 points from last night’s close.