FTSE confounds naysayers yet again

The FTSE has brushed aside the doubters once more, rallying into a new high. Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG, ponders whether or not Theresa May could push it even higher next week.

,

It isn’t often that we can say the British are more positive than the Americans, but today has seen the FTSE 100 confound all doubt to push into yet another record high.

After two weeks of straight gains, there are many calling this market overbought and stretched. However, just as we saw JP Morgan benefit from the bullish post-election market conditions, it is likely we will see UK banks enjoy a strong beginning to 2017 given the recent FTSE exuberance.

After a week dominated by Trump, next week looks likely to focus on Tuesday’s Brexit agenda set out by Theresa May. There is little May can set out which would benefit the pound, given the game of poker she has been playing in the lead up to negotiations.

Threats of a ‘Hard Brexit’ are aimed at showing that single market access is not the tool EU negotiators believe it is and Tuesday is likely to set out a similarly hard-line stance, raising the likeliness of a weaker pound and stronger FTSE.

