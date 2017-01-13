|
Monday
Rio Tinto (Q4 operational update)
The share price for this mining company has virtually doubled from the lows of last year as the doom and gloom surrounding the sector fades away and the Chinese economy looks more stable. Production numbers in previous quarters have been encouraging and this should follow through into the final quarter. Revenues on a quarter on quarter basis should see an improvement given rising commodity prices. Investors will be looking out for any comment surrounding capital expenditure plans. Such plans were previously due to be cut back further but recent media speculation has meant that the basic resources sector could once again be looking at exploration and infrastructure spending.
|
Wednesday
Experian (Q3 trading update)
Experian has seen an expansion of the range of industries that the group services. Its original focus on financial services has developed into other areas such as telecoms, automotive, identity checking, anti-fraud and debt collection advice and the public sector. The company has also been keen to expand its geographic reach and to make bolt on acquisitions where appropriate. Attractions for investors to the company include solid returns, strong cashflow, limited concerns over competition and a diversification strategy and that has moved it away from relying on the bank sector. The share price has, like many of its FTSE 100 peers, performed strongly post Brexit and is close to an all-time high.
Burberry (Q3 trading update)
As it looks likely that the worst market conditions for the luxury goods sector are behind us, investors can hope that buoyant consumer confidence in the UK and parts of Europe to help stabilise sales. Investors will also expect a big boost from sterling as overseas earnings are increased whilst a greater number of tourists are expected to do their shopping in the UK. There should be progress on restructuring within wholesale and Japan along with cost savings. Meanwhile expect the trend to online sales to show through.
|
Thursday
British Land (Q3 results)
Commercial property stocks have struggled since the EU referendum due to fears surrounding prospects for the UK economy and uncertainty about whether overseas investors would become more cautious. Interim results in November were better than expected but the group said it had adopted a more cautious approach to new developments. Investors will be keen to hear how much demand the group is seeing for its property, especially the retail assets given the fall in high street sales in recent times. Also, occupancy and rental levels will also be a focus for the market.
Royal Mail (Q3 trading update)
Royal Mail’s share price performance has been disappointing since Brexit. Investors will thus hope that during the all-important Christmas period online shoppers may have boosted the company. There remains a divergence of opinion amongst analysts as to the prospects for the group. Income seekers may be attracted to the firm due to its prospective yield of around 5% and a P/E of 11. For the time being, the market appears to be focussed on the growing threat of competition, its pension plans and falling letter volumes
Announcements w/c 16 January
17 January, UK consumer price inflation: December 2016.
UK inflation rose to 1.2% last month, from 0.9% the month before. Recent data on the Eurozone indicated a sharp rise in prices during December. If the UK mirrors this, then inflation may rise significantly, although annual inflation should rise even further the following month, when the data for January 2016, showing a month on month fall of 0.8% in prices, drops out of the equation that determines the annual inflation rate.
18 January, US Consumer Price Index, December – Bureau of Labor Statistics
With the US apparently close to full employment and with President-elect Trump planning policies that are expected to stimulate demand, much attention will be paid to US inflation this year. Last month, annual inflation was 1.7%, but core inflation was 2.1%. For influencing monetary policy, core inflation is more relevant, and last month it fell to its lowest level for some time.
18 January, UK labour market statistics: January 2017 – Office for National Statistics
In the three months to October, employment barely changed compared to the previous three month period, but unemployment fell to just 4.8%, the lowest level since 2005. Average wages with bonuses rose by 2.6%, meaning, for the time being at least, wages are rising much faster than consumer prices.
20 January, Retail Sales in Great Britain: December 2016 – Office for National Statistics
According to the recent BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor, like for like retail sales rose by 1% in December compared to a 0.1% rise the year before. It also recorded a big rise in online sales but a small fall in in-store sales. Will the official data support these findings?
Further announcements include:
16 January
- EU inflation (HICP) December – Eurostat
17 January
- UK House Price Index: November 2016 – Office for National Statistics
19 January
- Governing Council of the ECB: monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt – European Central Bank
20 January
• US inauguration Day