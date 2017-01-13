The share price for this mining company has virtually doubled from the lows of last year as the doom and gloom surrounding the sector fades away and the Chinese economy looks more stable. Production numbers in previous quarters have been encouraging and this should follow through into the final quarter. Revenues on a quarter on quarter basis should see an improvement given rising commodity prices. Investors will be looking out for any comment surrounding capital expenditure plans. Such plans were previously due to be cut back further but recent media speculation has meant that the basic resources sector could once again be looking at exploration and infrastructure spending.

Wednesday Experian (Q3 trading update) Experian has seen an expansion of the range of industries that the group services. Its original focus on financial services has developed into other areas such as telecoms, automotive, identity checking, anti-fraud and debt collection advice and the public sector. The company has also been keen to expand its geographic reach and to make bolt on acquisitions where appropriate. Attractions for investors to the company include solid returns, strong cashflow, limited concerns over competition and a diversification strategy and that has moved it away from relying on the bank sector. The share price has, like many of its FTSE 100 peers, performed strongly post Brexit and is close to an all-time high. Burberry (Q3 trading update) As it looks likely that the worst market conditions for the luxury goods sector are behind us, investors can hope that buoyant consumer confidence in the UK and parts of Europe to help stabilise sales. Investors will also expect a big boost from sterling as overseas earnings are increased whilst a greater number of tourists are expected to do their shopping in the UK. There should be progress on restructuring within wholesale and Japan along with cost savings. Meanwhile expect the trend to online sales to show through.