Many investors will welcome the start of a new year given the level of market volatility they had to navigate around in 2016, with Brexit undoubtedly having the biggest impact on portfolio performance. Nevertheless, with European elections, Article 50 and a new US President to face in 2017, analysing investor activity is more interesting than ever before.

For the second year running, and based on the number of deals completed by our customers, Lloyds Banking Group was the most traded company at The Share Centre in 2016, with its banking competitor Barclays following closely behind in second position. The two financial giants were hit hard by the EU Referendum vote and the fall in the share price post Brexit presented buying opportunities for those savvy investors hoping for the longer term recovery potential combined with the hope for growth in dividends.

The housebuilders also fell victim in the immediate aftermath of the vote as confidence was knocked due to the increased levels of uncertainty in the future and a slower rate of economic growth and therefore Taylor Wimpey’s presence in this list is not surprising. The housebuilding sector has, however, had an excellent few years and interestingly the company has so far been largely unaffected by the UK Referendum vote proving a worthwhile investment for those who backed the group in June.

BP is the first of three companies to feature in the most traded list due to being sold more than it was purchased in 2016. The volatile oil price created a lot of uncertainty over the past 12 months. It is quite possible that when investors saw a decent recovery they took advantage of the opportunity and subsequent profits, hence the more ‘sells’ than ‘buys’ scenario.

Half way through the top 10 we find mining company Sirius Minerals whose shares more than doubled between June and August as the company announced progress with financing its polyhalite mine. Closely following behind in sixth place is a bellwether of the oil industry Royal Dutch Shell, and another company likely to be of interest due to the unsettled oil price.

GlaxoSmithKline is the second group to be represented due to more buys than sells and falls in seventh position. The pharmaceutical giant is a favourite amongst The Share Centre customers and analysts and perhaps features in this list as investors saw value in this defensive stock after the pound weakened.

International insurance company Aviva is very attractive for income seeking investors due to consistent dividend hikes and this magnetism could be why investors stuck to their guns despite shares in the sector falling off sharply post Referendum.

Glencore’s year began with further restructuring to reduce debt, making the mining company much smaller than it was before and consequently less diversified. Glencore is the third group to feature due to investors selling more than buying and it is possible this is due to investors looking for opportunities elsewhere in the sector or taking advantage of a sharp recovery in the stock later in the year.

Propping up the top ten most traded shares of 2016 list, we find one of the widest held shares at The Share Centre, Vodafone. The good dividend yield is likely to have made this an attractive stock for income seekers along with its defensive, cash generating nature.

Top 10 traded shares at The Share Centre in 2016

Lloyds Banking

Barclays

Taylor Wimpey

BP

Sirius Minerals

Royal Dutch Shell B

GlaxoSmithKline

Aviva

Glencore

Vodafone