Sainsbury’s total retail sales were up 0.8% (excl. fuel) and like-for-like retail sales were up 0.1% (excl. fuel), with total volumes up and like-for-like volumes flat. But it was Argos that really helped. Its total sales were up 4.1% and like-for-like sales were up 4.0%.

Combined Sainsbury’s and Argos like-for-like sales up 1.0% (excl. fuel).

Mike Coupe, group chief executive, said: “We had a record Christmas week, with over 30 million customer transactions at Sainsbury’s and over £1bn of sales across the group.

“Our Groceries Online and Convenience channels performed well, achieving over 9% and 6% growth respectively and at Argos we saw record levels of online participation. Online sales made up 18% of total Group sales in the quarter.

“Clothing and General Merchandise also had a very strong quarter, with Clothing sales up 10% and General Merchandise up 3%.

“The market remains very competitive and the impact of the devaluation of sterling remains uncertain. However, we are well placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering our strategy.”

Competitive market

“Sainsbury’s remains focused on delivering its strategy in a very competitive market where the impact of sterling devaluation on its operations remains uncertain,” said Graham Spooner, investment research analyst at The Share Centre.

“There are signs that its acquisition of Argos is bearing fruit, as the catalogue retailer saw like-for-like sales growth of 4%. The group also reported that Sainsbury’s stores where Argos concessions have been added have seen sales growth of 1%.

“Investors should appreciate that Sainsbury’s has a solid balance sheet, which should mean it is fit to meet the challenges it is being presented with, which in this sector are considerable. However, to maintain that strength, dividend income has fallen as it targets dividend cover of two times its underlying earnings.”

Please remember, no news or research item is a recommendation or advice to buy. Every Investor is not responsible for accuracy and may not share the author’s views. If you are unsure of the suitability of any investment for your circumstances please contact an adviser. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.