There is a very well-known investment market saying which goes ‘Buy the Rumour, Sell the Fact’. This is founded on the forward looking human psychology which influences market behaviour.

If something positive is anticipated by a set date then buy now ahead of the announcement. It also follows that, due to the herd instincts of the market, the positive story tends to gain its own momentum such that it is almost inevitable that on the day of announcement of the fact, this then causes disappointment.

Interestingly, ahead of Brexit, Trump and the Italian Referendum, the opposite has been true and investors should have reversed the saying to ‘Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact’. The market was stirred up to such a degree of negative hysteria in each case that when the result was announced, which appeared to be the nightmare scenario, the correct behaviour from the investor was to buy the fact having potentially sold on the negative rumour.

Economic forecasting

The ramifications of the inaccuracy of all the economic forecasters ahead of Brexit is still being felt as evidenced by comments last week from Andy Haldane, the Bank of England economist. He appeared to admit that there were issues within his profession of economic forecasting which needed to move away from purely quantitative and formulaic analysis.

I think most of us who invest in the markets could have told him this but it does reveal some worrying misunderstanding of human behaviour and, most importantly, that of the consumer.

The biggest influence on consumer spending is perceived job security. If the economy is slowing and redundancies are being experienced in a sector of the economy then consumer confidence from people employed in that sector becomes fragile and consumer spending falls further exacerbating the economic slowdown. This is why recessions and booms tend to overextend themselves as either doom or euphoria become engrained within the human psyche.

This cannot be modelled in any economic analysis apart from perhaps applying historic experience more effectively given a set of variables which is part of the forecasting improvement plan.

In the UK, whilst unemployment remains low, consumer confidence will remain robust and individuals are unlikely to cut back ahead of whatever transpires in the Brexit negotiations, unless the prospects for their particular industry are looking threatened by Brexit. The situation in the US and the media couldn’t be more of a contrast and is probably symbolic of the differences between the culturally optimistic US glass half-full outlook and the culturally pessimistic UK glass half-empty.

Trump

Remarkably, despite all the negative rhetoric surrounding the election of Trump, the equity markets believe that he will deliver stronger economic growth and that his tax cuts and spending plans will pass through Congress.

This month sees his inauguration and the inevitable speeches. At some point he has to continue with his promise to return jobs to the US from China. This is the missing fact behind all the positive implications of tax cuts and fiscal spending.

This is the problem with leaders elected on a populist ticket with lots of pre-election promises that the voter wants to hear. Prime Minister Modi of India was elected on the same basis as was Francois Hollande of France, only for the electorate to become disappointed and disillusioned. We would therefore be very cautious about chasing this US equity market rally.

FTSE

Back in the UK, the FTSE-100 has rallied for similar reasons. The weakness in Sterling relative to the US Dollar has boosted translational US earnings and the outlook for those earnings is looking very positive if you believe the US market’s optimism. Meanwhile, the Brexit noise has affected the mid-cap area of the UK market and domestic exposure which has caused no end of problems with active managers who typically exploit the mid-cap area of the market for their conviction plays.

If you examine the sectoral performance of the UK market since Brexit, the FTSE-100 is up by 15.7% compared with the FTSE-250 rise of 7.3% to last Friday. Within that, the Mining sector and Oil & Gas sectors are up by 55% and 31.5% respectively whilst the bond proxies of Utilities and Commercial Property are down by -14.5% and -9.1%. A huge reversal compared to the year prior to the Brexit vote.

Brexit

So we have two similar scenarios where rumour and expectation are causing extremes of movement. If I were a speculative investor, selling the Trump rally and buying the Brexit discounts could prove very profitable but would also be very risky as it depends entirely on political outcomes and nothing else.

On Brexit, it is becoming ever more revealing that the three Brexiteers of Liam Fox, David Davies and Boris Johnson have said little on what lies ahead. Theresa May is keeping them muzzled (even Boris) ahead of a grand strategy speech from her. She will not want to give any more away than she has to and is reported to be preparing her Brexit Speech to follow the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement.

It has always been expected that the Government will lose but predictions are that it will be much closer than expected which strengthens Theresa May’s hand with regard to how much she has to reveal.

There is every possibility that an interim solution is agreed which preserves the status quo once we have triggered Article 50 and changes are gradually made when agreed and not dependent on a two year timeslot. If this is the case, then businesses on both sides of the Channel will be relieved and those oversold Brexit sensitives will rally.

This is the logical outcome and the best for business but there will be considerable political point scoring in between, driven by egos, which serves little to the business community or the man on the street.

For now, all we have is rumour and speculation and that usually delivers volatility which provides opportunity. Those who have missed the rally may get another chance at lower levels if they can be patient.