One thing 2016 taught us is that trying to make predictions is a very tricky business. In a year full of surprises there were times when even so-called experts had difficulty judging which way the market would turn. Investors should continue to expect the unexpected in 2017.

On the one hand there are events which we know will cause uncertainties – such as the triggering of Article 50, President Trump assuming office, and elections across Europe. And then there are events which may come completely from leftfield and have not been factored in.

Investors will need to stay focused and adaptable. Don’t be complacent, and try not to be too overweight to one sector. Diversification could be a key to see you through.

Income seekers

Defensive shares fell out of favour towards the back end of 2016, particularly after the US General Election. It has been a much better period for the more cyclical stocks, such as mining companies and financials. My view is that this trend could continue into the first part of the year and we could see the big defensive blue chips underperforming through the first half of the year as a result of US interest rates trends.

However this could quickly change and I would say that companies like United Utilities, Glaxo and National Grid should still be worthy of consideration by investors looking to build a defensive portfolio.

I recommend dripfeeding into these stocks.

Investors seeking growth

A number of stocks have reacted to recent events; for example, share prices have already reflected the potential good news of a pro-business US President and this has particularly benefited internationally focused companies. As an investor you need to ask yourself how much this has already been priced in. The market has climbed a wall of fear in recent weeks – how much further can it climb? It is also worth bearing in mind the big role that rising commodity prices and currency movements have played recently, and that these can be notoriously hard to predict.

However, if you have faith that markets will continue to pick up it is worth looking at financials. HSBC, St James Place and Experian are our medium-risk picks, or there is Paysafe at the higher end of the risk spectrum. The mining sector had a good 2016 and is geared for growth, with our picks including Rio Tinto, Amerisur, Vedanta and Randgold Resources – all for investors willing to take a higher level of risk.

A final word of advice

We can expect a fair bit of turbulence in the year ahead, but it’s the unknowns which haven’t been factored in that could really impact on markets.

The majority view is that it’s a stockpicker’s market at the moment. Now, more than ever, it’s important to be selective and choose stocks carefully. And, whatever your risk profile, you need to diversify across the board – it’s far too risky to pin your hopes on one or two stocks or sectors.

All that said, don’t be afraid to follow your instincts. If you think that markets have gone too far, selling into rises might not be such a bad thing. Trust in your beliefs: 2016 showed that you have as much chance as the experts of getting it right!